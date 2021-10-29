Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

TNK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:TNK opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

