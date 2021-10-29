DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €41.90 ($49.29) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

