Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR:GBF opened at €30.16 ($35.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €15.09 ($17.75) and a 52-week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

