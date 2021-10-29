Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.
ETR:GBF opened at €30.16 ($35.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €15.09 ($17.75) and a 52-week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.
About Bilfinger
