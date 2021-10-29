Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €102.58 and a 200-day moving average of €97.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

