Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €31.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.20 ($37.88).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.37 ($33.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.02 and a 200 day moving average of €28.80. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

