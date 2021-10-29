K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.95 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.95 ($16.41) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €14.79 ($17.39) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of €14.53 ($17.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

