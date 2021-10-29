IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.25.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$49.18 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$49.21. The firm has a market cap of C$11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.45.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

