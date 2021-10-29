CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The firm has a market cap of C$893.72 million and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 over the last ninety days.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.