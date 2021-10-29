TD Securities Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

PSK stock opened at C$15.59 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

