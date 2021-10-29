DT Midstream (DTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DTM opened at $48.25 on Friday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

