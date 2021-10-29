DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,057,611 shares of company stock worth $228,181,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

