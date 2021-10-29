Financial Analysis: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) vs. PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 12.46% 9.79% 2.52%

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.08 -$10.73 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.82 $173.30 million $2.28 21.95

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

