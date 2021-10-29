Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.12.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MTCH stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17. Match Group has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

