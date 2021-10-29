Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.91.

Shares of ICE opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $138.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

