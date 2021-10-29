National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

NCMI opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $262.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

