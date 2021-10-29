Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$78.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.92.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6819448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

