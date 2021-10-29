Olaplex Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

