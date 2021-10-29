Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 89.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The stock has a market cap of C$794.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

