Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

TPZ opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

