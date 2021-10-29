Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Up 8% Following Strong Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 77,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,962,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

