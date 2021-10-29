Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $159.84, but opened at $154.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $155.88, with a volume of 3,374 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,753 shares of company stock worth $26,878,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 159,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

