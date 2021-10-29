Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $285.42, but opened at $300.25. Littelfuse shares last traded at $298.34, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.81.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

