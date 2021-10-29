Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 412.50 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.39), with a volume of 965359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATYM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.93. The company has a market cap of £555.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

