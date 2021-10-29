National Bank Financial Comments on Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$33.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.57. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

