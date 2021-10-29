Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

