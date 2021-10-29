Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,521 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

