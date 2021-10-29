Alfi, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 1st (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi’s (NASDAQ:ALF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 1st. Alfi had issued 3,731,344 shares in its IPO on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $15,485,078 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ALF stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58. Alfi has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alfi in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

