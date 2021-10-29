Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 452.5% in October

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 452.5% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.75 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $93.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

