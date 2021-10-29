Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 452.5% in October

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 452.5% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.75 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $93.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
