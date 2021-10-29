Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 69.8% in October

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,906,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

