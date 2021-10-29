Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 3rd (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TALS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Talaris Therapeutics had issued 8,825,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

TALS stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

