Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.10 by Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €4.10 ($4.82) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.93 ($5.80).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.55 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a market cap of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

