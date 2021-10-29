Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR DB1 opened at €144.20 ($169.65) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €145.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.