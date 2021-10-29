Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €80.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

