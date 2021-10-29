Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV stock opened at €55.56 ($65.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.12. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

