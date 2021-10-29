Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.30% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on Orange in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.40 ($14.59).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.43 ($11.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.50 and a 200-day moving average of €9.87. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

