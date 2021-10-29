Centerra Gold (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -9.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.