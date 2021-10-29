Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENB opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

