Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.15). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $284.93 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.50.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

