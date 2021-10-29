Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.75

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

CVE ADZN opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$124.58 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.