Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

