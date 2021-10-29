Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

Shares of ML opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of €136.55 and a 200 day moving average of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

