Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,882.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

