Reviewing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

85.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 34.16% 11.11% 1.46% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.89 $77.76 million $1.65 22.49 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.39 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.