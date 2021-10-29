Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Critical Comparison

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.16%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 20.72% 22.52% 1.84% Trustmark 27.89% 11.77% 1.24%

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.26 $25.82 million $1.87 13.86 Trustmark $754.95 million 2.63 $160.02 million $2.56 12.41

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trustmark beats Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

