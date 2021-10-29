Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.40 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

