Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

FWRG opened at $21.88 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

