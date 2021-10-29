Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $90.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

