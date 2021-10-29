Capital One Financial Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

