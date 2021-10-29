Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MFC. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$47.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$17.58 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.08.

In other news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

