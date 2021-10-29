Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Insider Buys £33,600 in Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
Shares of SRB opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. Serabi Gold plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36).
Serabi Gold Company Profile
