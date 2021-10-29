Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Insider Buys £33,600 in Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Shares of SRB opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. Serabi Gold plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36).

Get Serabi Gold alerts:

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.